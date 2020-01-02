Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to open first-phase of admissions on January 15

(@imziishan)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will open its first-phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15, across the country

According to Director Admissions, academic programs to be offered in the first-phase include Matric, F.A. MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face), said a press release received here on Thursday.

Contrary to previous practice, the AIOU now holds admissions for each semester in two phases. Second phase will begin from March 1, through which applications will be invited for Master, B.Ed (Associate degree) and teachers' training programs.

The two-phase admission's plan made the process more efficient and facilitated for the aspiring students. It is also aimed at streamlining the academic sessions for timely mailing of books and conducting examination. It also facilitates the designated banks that receive the admission forms.

The applications for the admissions of Matric, FA programs will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to- face) will be received till February 14.

As per new schedule, admissions of BA/BS/B.Ed/MA and M.Sc programs will take place from March 1 and would be continued till April 15.

The AIOU will help the interested students to apply for the admissions through Online.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has advised the University's Regional offices to set up special Counters with computer and internet facilities for helping the students in the admission process.

The University will set up Prospectus' sale points here at the universitymain campus as well as regional and coordinating offices throughout thecountry.