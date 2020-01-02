Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to open first-phase of admissions on January 15

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will open its first-phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15, across the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will open its first-phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15, across the country.According to Director Admissions, academic programs to be offered in the first-phase include Matric, F.A.

MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).The applications for the admissions of Matric, FA programs will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will be received till February 14.As per new schedule, admissions of BA/BS/B.

Ed/MA and M.Sc programs will take place from March 1 and would be continued till April 15.The AIOU will help the interested students to apply for the admissions through Online.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has advised the University's Regional offices to set up special Counters with computer and internet facilities for helping the students in the admission process.The University will set up Prospectus's sale points here at the University's main campus as well as regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.