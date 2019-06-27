UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Promote Its Alumni Associations

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:11 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) geared up its efforts for promoting Alumni Association of various academic departments to strengthen interaction with the old students, many of them were now holding important positions in official and private circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) geared up its efforts for promoting Alumni Association of various academic departments to strengthen interaction with the old students, many of them were now holding important positions in official and private circles.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum believes that these�students were the pride of university and also a best model for the upcoming�graduates to serve the country. � In this connection, a ceremony of Alumni of the University's�Physics Department held here which also attended by a large number of�students of BS, MS, M.Phil and Ph.D.

Gold medals were awarded at the ceremony to two outstanding�graduates.

According to Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, Dean Sciences, it will�be a regular feature to acknowledge the talents of their outgoing�students, in accordance with vision of the Vice Chancellor.

It was decided at the meeting that debating society of the Alumni�will also formed to promote dialogue among the students on social�issues of public interest.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Zafar Ilyas said, such activities will�also help�promoting a relationship among their student on long term�basis, and�cultivating a culture of engagement with alumni.

It is also intended to provide thousands of the university's ex-students with a�platform for sharing their success stories and arranging re-union meetings.

It also an�efforts of sharing their experience for achieving the ultimate task of quality education.

