UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Promote Its Alumni Associations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:16 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to promote its Alumni Associations

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) geared up its efforts promoting Alumni Association of various academic departments to strengthen interaction with the old students

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) geared up its efforts promoting Alumni Association of various academic departments to strengthen interaction with the old students, manyof them are now holding important positions in official and private circles.In this connection, a ceremony of Alumni of the University's Physics Department was held here.

It was largely attended by the students of BS, MS, M.Phil and Ph.D.Gold medals were awarded at the ceremony to two outstanding graduates. According to Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, Dean Sciences, it will be a regular feature to acknowledge the talents of their outgoing students, in accordance with vision of the Vice Chancellor.It was decided at the meeting that debating society of the Alumni will also formed to promote dialogue among the students on social issues of public interest.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University Gold

Recent Stories

BISE Malakand announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

12 minutes ago

UAE, South Africa to strengthen trade, economic re ..

17 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Faysal Bank Limite ..

4 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Zarai Tarqiati Ban ..

4 minutes ago

Feisty Trump sets tone as stormy G20 looms

8 minutes ago

Textile sector receives Rs44.5 bln under PM's pack ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.