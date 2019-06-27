Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to promote its Alumni Associations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) geared up its efforts promoting Alumni Association of various academic departments to strengthen interaction with the old students, manyof them are now holding important positions in official and private circles.In this connection, a ceremony of Alumni of the University's Physics Department was held here.

It was largely attended by the students of BS, MS, M.Phil and Ph.D.Gold medals were awarded at the ceremony to two outstanding graduates.

It was largely attended by the students of BS, MS, M.Phil and Ph.D.Gold medals were awarded at the ceremony to two outstanding graduates. According to Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, Dean Sciences, it will be a regular feature to acknowledge the talents of their outgoing students, in accordance with vision of the Vice Chancellor.It was decided at the meeting that debating society of the Alumni will also formed to promote dialogue among the students on social issues of public interest.