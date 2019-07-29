Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to provide free education to Matric-students from Baluchistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will provide free education to the Matric-level studentsfrom Baluchistan as well as those who could not carry on their education due to financial constraints

Zia-Ul-Qayyum while addressing notables and the University's tutors andregional coordinators at Ziarat, Baluchistan, says a message received here on Monday.The University will set up its Model Study Center in Ziarat to upgrade the educational facilities and facilitate the local people.It could also launch technical and vocational courses for the local youth, enabling them to earn their livelihood and have arespectable place in the society.

The poor people, he assured will be given fee-concession under its various scholarshipschemes.The University will make special efforts bringing the illiterate and drop-out children in the educational net, keeping in viewthe importance of Quaid-i-Azam Residency at Ziarat.This could be their humble effort to pay tributes to the great leader and the founder of the country, he added.The Vice Chancellor urged the local representatives to help get enrolled maximum number of people with the Universityduring its ongoing admissions that will continue till September 4.