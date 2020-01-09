UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Receive Admission Forms Through GPO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:54 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) : Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Sialkot Region, Adnan Akhtar Thursday said that the university administration has decided to receive admission forms for Spring 2020 through general post office.

He expressed these views while meeting with Central Information Secretary of Anjuman-e-Asatza Ashiq Hussian Sidique here. He said that the AIOU would open admissions for Spring 2020 from Jan 15 and decided to facilitate students by receiving admission forms through general post offices.

