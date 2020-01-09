Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to receive admission forms through GPO

Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Sialkot Region, Adnan Akhtar Thursday said that the university administration has decided to receive admission forms for Spring 2020 through general post office

He expressed these views while meeting with Central Information Secretary of Anjuman-e-Asatza Ashiq Hussian Sidique here. He said that the AIOU would open admissions for Spring 2020 from Jan 15 and decided to facilitate students by receiving admission forms through general post offices.