Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to start an 'Adult Illiteracy program' on PTV : VC

In wake of the current coronavirus lockdown crises, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) with the coordination of PTV news channel would soon introduced an 'Adult Illiteracy program' for the education of illiterate people sitting in their homes during the current crises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :In wake of the current coronavirus lockdown crises, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) with the coordination of ptv news channel would soon introduced an 'Adult Illiteracy program' for the education of illiterate people sitting in their homes during the current crises.

Talking to PTV news channel, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum appreciated government for launching a 'Teleschool' project for students and termed it the government's historic step.

He said country is facing unprecedented situation in the wake of Coronavirus and this initiative will also help children get education who are staying at home due to closure of schools.

The AIOU university is assisting in production and editing of the contents to be delivered through PTV, he mentioned.

He said after successful initiative of 'Teleschool' AIOU had planned to focus on 'Adult education'.Vice Chancellor assured AIOU's full support in making tele-school program successful moreover it would also meet the students' requirements amid lock-down.

He said university's resources including its tv studios and academic contents would be available to present the programme and thanked the minister for his acknowledgment and support in carrying out digital transformation and his other initiatives for the university's overall development.

He said the tele school PTV channel was a productive opportunity for the parents and said the step would also help out the large number of children who had been dropped out of schools.

Teleschool was a great concept particularly in far flung areas of the country where there was no infrastructure for Primary education, he mentioned.

VC said 'teleschool is a free learning platform that offers practice exercises, instructional videos and a personalized learning dashboard for students to learn subjects including English, urdu, math, science, computer programming, history, art history and economics from home TV screens.

He said in first phase 1 class to 5 class students were enabled to get education, while staying at home, adding, in next phase with the help of PTV channel AIOU to develop Accelerated Learning Programmes' contents for Grade 1 to 8.

He said the University has recently enhanced its collaborative partnership with various national and internationals organizations to achieve its stipulated future targets in the quality educational sectors.

"The credit of making this project successful goes to unsung heroes: content developers, teachers and staff of Federal Directorate of Education, editors, techs and producers of Allama Iqbal Open University and PTV," he mentioned.

Chairman HEC, Tariq Banuri also welcomed the Teleschool project and said all stakeholders should be sensitized to keep abreast of the latest information about the coronavirus and share it with other people in their communities.

Necessary guidelines and safety instructions have already been circulated among universities and are available at the HEC website, he added.

He said the issue of connectivity while giving online classes would also be resolved soon on priority basis and HEC also planned to provide physical courses material in far flung areas of the country.