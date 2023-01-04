UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Starts Admission From Jan 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 06:27 PM

The new admissions in different classes/courses at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin from January 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The new admissions in different classes/courses at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin from January 15.

AIOU Regional Director Dr Bashir Ahmed on Wednesday said the admissions would be granted in Matric, FA, ICom, certificate courses, middle tag, BS, M.Phil, and PhD programmes.

He said that interested candidates could contact at 041-9330792 or information deskregional office for further information.

