Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Strengthen Its Regional Network In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:29 PM

Llama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum Wednesday briefed the Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail about the effort for strengthening educational network in the country's remote region, particularly those of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum Wednesday briefed the Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail about the effort for strengthening educational network in the country's remote region, particularly those of Balochistan.

The honourable judges of the Shariat Court Justice Farooq Shah and Justice Shaukat Ali Rakhshani were also present on the occasion.

In a meeting held here with them, the VC said it was the priority of the university to take care of marginalized sections of the society and the less-developed classes in the regions. Recently, the AIOU has taken various steps to upgrade its educational services in Balochistan.

He told them that the university was providing free Matric-level�education to the students�from�Balochistan, beside other financial support for the poor people under its various scholarships' schemes.

The VC said the university would set up its Model Study Centre in Ziarat to facilitate the local students. Currently, more than 20,000 students from Balochistan are enrolled with the AIOU.

They, he added, were trying to bring drop-out children from Balochistan in the educational net, through distance learning system.

The members of the senior judiciary appreciated the AIOU for its wide-ranging set-up and the new initiatives for improving the educational facilities in Balochistan and assured their all possible support to the cause of education.

Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

The VC presented the university's shields to the learned judges and thanked for their support to AIOU in carrying forward its educational activities.

