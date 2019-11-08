(@FahadShabbir)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum reiterated that this university would continue to fulfill its national responsibility of promoting intellectual thoughts and visionary message of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal through academic and literary pursuits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum reiterated that this university would continue to fulfill its national responsibility of promoting intellectual thoughts and visionary message of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal through academic and literary pursuits.

The AIOU that was named after Dr Iqbal, great philosopher and poet, is determined to disseminate his thought-provoking message among the students for character-building as well as persuading them to play their positive and constructive role in nation-building.

In a message on the occasion of 142nd birth anniversary of Dr Muhammad Iqbal on Friday, the vice chancellor said that Iqbal's message was most inspiring for the young generation to work hard for a prosperous future. It is most relevant for all times to come to cope with the socioeconomic challenges.

The nation is proud of his scholarly contribution in creating a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, he said.

The university, he further said was engaged in extensive research work on thoughts of the great Muslim philosopher. It was also laying special focus on research and in-depth study on various aspects of Iqbal's message for the youth.

To mark the day, the university will broadcast and telecast live programme on Dr Muhammad Iqbal, over its web tv and FM radio network on Saturday.

According to Dr Samina Awan, Dean Social Sciences and chairman department of Iqbaliyat, the university has planned to hold national and international-level conferences on regular basis to spread the message of Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Recently, April this year, the AIOU had organized an international moot on Iqbal's concept of universality of islam. An international conference on Dr Iqbal will also be arranged soon in Azad Kashmir on the invitation AJK's President Sardar Masood Khan.