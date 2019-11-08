UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Uphold Iqbal's Thoughts In Its Educational Pursuits: Dr Zia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:12 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to uphold Iqbal's thoughts in its educational pursuits: Dr Zia

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum reiterated that this university would continue to fulfill its national responsibility of promoting intellectual thoughts and visionary message of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal through academic and literary pursuits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum reiterated that this university would continue to fulfill its national responsibility of promoting intellectual thoughts and visionary message of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal through academic and literary pursuits.

The AIOU that was named after Dr Iqbal, great philosopher and poet, is determined to disseminate his thought-provoking message among the students for character-building as well as persuading them to play their positive and constructive role in nation-building.

In a message on the occasion of 142nd birth anniversary of Dr Muhammad Iqbal on Friday, the vice chancellor said that Iqbal's message was most inspiring for the young generation to work hard for a prosperous future. It is most relevant for all times to come to cope with the socioeconomic challenges.

The nation is proud of his scholarly contribution in creating a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, he said.

The university, he further said was engaged in extensive research work on thoughts of the great Muslim philosopher. It was also laying special focus on research and in-depth study on various aspects of Iqbal's message for the youth.

To mark the day, the university will broadcast and telecast live programme on Dr Muhammad Iqbal, over its web tv and FM radio network on Saturday.

According to Dr Samina Awan, Dean Social Sciences and chairman department of Iqbaliyat, the university has planned to hold national and international-level conferences on regular basis to spread the message of Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Recently, April this year, the AIOU had organized an international moot on Iqbal's concept of universality of islam. An international conference on Dr Iqbal will also be arranged soon in Azad Kashmir on the invitation AJK's President Sardar Masood Khan.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Young Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University April Muslim TV All

Recent Stories

Trolls react to Jemima's tweet about Mufti Kefayat ..

3 minutes ago

Iran downs unidentified drone near Gulf coast: rep ..

3 minutes ago

Forest department sizes huge quantity of illicit t ..

3 minutes ago

Inclusion of Iqbal's messages, poetry in syllabus ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to immediately issue Rs6 billion to USC to re ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov to Meet With Armenian Prime Minister, Presi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.