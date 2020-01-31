UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Undertakes Higher Education Programs In Agriculture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:49 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) undertakes Higher education programs in Agriculture

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced that it will enroll students in MSc (Hons) Livestock Management, Agriculture Extension and Rural Development till February 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced that it will enroll students in MSc (Hons) Livestock Management, Agriculture Extension and Rural Development till February 14.

The university management hoped that interested people will avail the opportunity to upgrade their academic-level in such subjects, which have special significance for the country that comprises around 70 percent of rural areas.

These are merit-based programs and the applicants have to go through entry test and interview.

According to Director Admissions on Friday, the AIOU prefers launching those academics programs that enable the people to generate employment opportunities and take part in the country's socioeconomic development.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has already advised the university's 51 regional offices across the country to help the aspiring students in the admission process.

