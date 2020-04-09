UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Undertakes Skill-development Program In Computer Sciences

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) undertakes skill-development program in Computer Sciences

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has invited applications for admission in post-graduate diploma-program in Computer Sciences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has invited applications for admission in post-graduate diploma-program in Computer Sciences.

According to Director Admissions on Thursday, the learning management system in this program will be Online.

The interested people could enroll themselves online or through post offices for semester spring 2020 by April 15.

This program is especially designed as per market-needs for those who may like to upgrade their professional skill or develop career in the field of Computer Science.

Duration of the program is one year, spreading over two semesters (six months each).

The University's department of Sciences is well-equipped with latest computers and services including a digital class-room and a multimedia lab.

Meanwhile, it has also launched post-diploma programs in some disciplines including Educational Planning and Management, Educational Leadership and Management, Supply Chain Management, Entrepreneurship, Population and Development, Criminology, Human Resource Management and TEFL.

While launching these programs, the University has given special importance to quality-assurance both in the context of contents' development and teaching practices, in accordance with the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

