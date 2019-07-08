UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Upgrades Its Science Labs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:02 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) upgrades its science labs

A week-long training workshop on Physics Laboratory Equipment' held here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to ensure effective use of the available scientific resources

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) A week-long training workshop on Physics Laboratory Equipment' held here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to ensure effective use of the available scientific resources.

The workshop was well-attended by the Faculty members and students of AIOU and some private and public sector Universities and Colleges of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.While upgrading the Labs at here at main Campus and the regional offices, the University is making it sure that the students should have better understanding as how to use scientific equipment for their optimum benefit, said Dean Science Dr.

Syed Zafar Ilyas while inaugurating the workshop.

