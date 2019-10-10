Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) upgrades its books' mailing process

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded its books' mailing process to provide academic support to its over 1.4 million students across the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded its books' mailing process to provide academic support to its over 1.4 million students across the country.On the directives of AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the University's Mailing Department took some extra measures to undertake the job on fast-track basis, through use of 'state-of-the-art' technology.This aimed at giving maximum study-period to the students, enabling them to timely complete their academic assignments."We are following an annual academic Calendar in doing this huge job, providing text books to around seven lakh students for one semester," officials said.