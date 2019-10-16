UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Upgrades Media Studies' Academic Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) upgrades media studies' academic program

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BS (4-year) Mass Communication program from (autumn 2019) semester, as a part of its consistent efforts promoting media's studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BS (4-year) Mass Communication program from (autumn 2019) semester, as a part of its consistent efforts promoting media's studies. This is for the first-time that AIOU has come out with BS-level program. Online application for admission in this program will be received till October 25.�The working journalists could also take benefit of this program, that was introduced for the first-time.

The University has already running MA Mass Communication, besides M.Phil and PhD in this particular discipline for the last many years. Thousands of students and working journalists all over the country have been taking advantage of it, improving their academic profile and professional practices.���� According to the Chairman Department of Mass Communication Dr.�Saqib�Riaz,�the University strictly adheres to prescribed merit-criteria as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum to ensure quality of education.

The BS-level program will�provide students an opportunity to acquaint themselves with a creative, diverse, and challenging academic environment.

The academic program has been designed to cater the educational needs of those who due to one or another reason could not continue their education in the formal universities but are highly motivated to enhance their qualification for elevation to their job.

It will help and guide the interested students for pursuing higher studies and research in mass communication.

An applicant having intermediate/higher secondary school pass certificate in second division (at least 45 percent marks) from any recognized institution is eligible for admission.

According to Director Admissions, all the eligible candidates from across the country will be given admission provided they have been fulfilled the required formalities.

However, the tutorial classes and workshops will only be held in Islamabad and Lahore.

