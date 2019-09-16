UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Works Out Plan For Launching Associate Degree In Agriculture

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:16 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) works out plan for launching Associate Degree in Agriculture

The 22nd Science Faculty Board of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) met here on Monday and worked out a scheme of study for launching Associate Degree in Agriculture Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The 22nd Science Faculty Board of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) met here on Monday and worked out a scheme of study for launching Associate Degree in Agriculture Technology.

The board while approving the proposed degree in principally said, it mean to provide academic support to the agriculture community to enhance per acre yield of various crops.

Dean Sciences Prof Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas while presiding over the meeting said that Pakistan was an agriculture-based country such a degree would be highly valuable.

The proposed degree is in line with vision of the university's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum launching market-based academic programmes that enable the students to play their productive role in socio-economic development of the country.

It was proposed in the meeting that the Associate Degree in Agriculture will be launched from next autumn, after meeting its necessary technical and professional requirements, keeping in view the guideline of the Higher education Commission.

It was agreed that the aspiring students will be imparted theoretical and practical knowledge during two-year course, initially through face-to-face mode of studies. The students having FA/FSc degree will be eligible for taking admission in this programme.

It was hoped that the holders of this degree will be able to develop their future career in agriculture sector and provide a solid support in strengthening agriculture-based industry in the country. They will also be helping hand to the farmers in growing environmental friendly crops.

The scheme of study was presented in the meeting by Chairman University's Department of Agriculture Sciences Prof. Dr Sher Muhammad.

