Allama Iqbal Open University allows students submit admission form through post-offices

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University has entered into arrangement with Pakistan Postal Services for facilitating the students in the admissions process.Under the agreement reached between the two sides, it was decided that the Post offices throughout the country will accept application forms for the admission in the AIOU.

The applicants will not be required to pay postal charges (Registry fee) for this purpose.The students after depositing admission fee in the designated Banks' branch, could submit the admission form through the relevant post office, along with the bank's receipt, an announcement said here on Friday.The revised admission's procedure will be effective from the January 15, with the new start fresh admissions, semester, spring 2020.