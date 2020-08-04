UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Announces Financial Assistance Scheme For Deserving Students

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:51 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced financial assistance scheme for the poor, physically challenged, prisoners, transgenders and children of martyrs in the ongoing admissions of semester Autumn 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced financial assistance scheme for the poor, physically challenged, prisoners, transgenders and children of martyrs in the ongoing admissions of semester Autumn 2020.

The university has allocated a handsome amount for funding studies of the poor and needy segments of the society, so as to enable them to get quality education and help them to earn their livelihood in a respectable way.

"We can bring social change in the society and AIOU being a national institution is working for the social and economic development of the society", Professor Dr Zia ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor of this mega university said.

According to Rana Muhammad Tariq Javed, Director Students Advisory and Counseling Services the poor, physically challenged, prisoners, transgenders and children of martyrs can get the application form for fee concession from Regional Offices/ Centres of the University.

They can also get it downloaded from AIOU's website (www.aiou.edu.pk), he added.

He further said that those students of Matric and intermediate programmes who are interested in availing the admission fee concession facility in the current semester i.e. Autumn 2020 would be required to submit their application forms along with all other required documents to their respective regional offices/ centres by 24th of August, while students of BS, MSc, MS and M.phil need to apply for fee concession not later that August 31, 2020.

