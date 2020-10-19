UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Announces Oct 30 As Last Date For Admissions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University announces Oct 30 as last date for admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the October 30, as last date for admissions in Autumn 2020 semester for both fresh and as well as continuing students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the October 30, as last date for admissions in Autumn 2020 semester for both fresh and as well as continuing students.

According to a press release on Monday, the university offered admissions in a number of post graduate programmes as well as BA (Associate Degree) and teachers' training programmes in the said semester and the closing date for submission of admission application was October 15.

However, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum has extended the date after observing a large number of candidates waiting in long ques to deposit admission fee in the banks.

This extension is granted to both fresh candidates as well as continuing students of the university.

The designated bank branches have also been intimated to receive application forms till October 30.

The details of the designated branches is available online on the university website. Prospectus and admission forms are available at the main campus of the university as well as regional offices and prospectus sales points established throughout the country.

Prospectus and admission forms are also uploaded on the university website to facilitate the students in admission process. Admission fee can be deposited in any of the designated branches of FWB, ABL, MCB and NBP on or before October 30.

