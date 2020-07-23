UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University Asks Candidates To Deposit Fee Through Bank Challan For Admission

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University asks candidates to deposit fee through bank challan for admission

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has forbidden candidates interested to get admission to deposit their fee through bank draft or pay order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has forbidden candidates interested to get admission to deposit their fee through bank draft or pay order.

Mian Muhammad Riaz, Director Admissions, has informed that admission fee for programs offered in Spring 2020 Semester would only be accepted through bank challan.

He further explained that admission fee can be deposited in any branch of ABL, MCB, UBL and FWB.

He said that prospectus and admission forms are also available online on the university website www. aiou.edu.pk.

In the backdrop of the current scenario, the university has established prospectus sales points at union council level throughout the country.

The information about these sales points can be obtained from the university website. Prospectus can be obtained from the sales points during 8:00am to 6:00 pm. Interested candidates are instructed to consult the prospectus to obtain information regarding eligibility criterion, academic procedure and other relevant information.

For any further information about the admission, candidates may contact at the phone number 051- 9057151 if information management unit of admission department or the helpline number 051- 111-112- 468.

Related Topics

Bank Allama Iqbal Open University May 2020 United Bank Limited Allied Bank Limited From MCB Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Rupee gains one paisa against US dollar

34 seconds ago

Russia's International Reserves Down 0.03% to $574 ..

35 seconds ago

Three held for involvement in house robberies

29 minutes ago

Ulema for distributing additional funds for supere ..

29 minutes ago

FIH steps back in time to look at Tokyo 1964 Olymp ..

29 minutes ago

'Value addition could improve Covid-hit horticultu ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.