Allama Iqbal Open University asks candidates to deposit fee through bank challan for admission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has forbidden candidates interested to get admission to deposit their fee through bank draft or pay order.

Mian Muhammad Riaz, Director Admissions, has informed that admission fee for programs offered in Spring 2020 Semester would only be accepted through bank challan.

He further explained that admission fee can be deposited in any branch of ABL, MCB, UBL and FWB.

He said that prospectus and admission forms are also available online on the university website www. aiou.edu.pk.

In the backdrop of the current scenario, the university has established prospectus sales points at union council level throughout the country.

The information about these sales points can be obtained from the university website. Prospectus can be obtained from the sales points during 8:00am to 6:00 pm. Interested candidates are instructed to consult the prospectus to obtain information regarding eligibility criterion, academic procedure and other relevant information.

For any further information about the admission, candidates may contact at the phone number 051- 9057151 if information management unit of admission department or the helpline number 051- 111-112- 468.