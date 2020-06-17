UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Declares Exam Policy For Post-Graduate Students

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University declares exam policy for Post-Graduate students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced its exam policy for Autumn 2019 semester, in respect of Post-Graduate programs, that includes B.Ed (New), BS, M.A, MSc and M.Com programs.

According to the AIOU announcement on Wednesday, the policy was formulated keeping in view the current crisis, in wake of COVID-19, the exam will take place in shape of 'End Term Assessment'.

Question for the End Term Assessment will be placed on the University's website within next few days. The students will solve questions through their own hand-writing from their home.

The students' own handwriting will be verified by matching it with their previous papers. If copying or plagiarism was found in the contents, the students will liable to face an Unfair means case (UMC).

The students will be required to send solved copy of the questions in an envelope to their respective regional office, through registered post or courier service.

Answer copy, if received after the expiry date will not be accepted. By hand delivery is also not allowed.

For further information to this regard, the students could approach their concerned regional office.

Earlier, the AIOU has declared its SSC/HSSC programs' result on the basis of the students' continuous assessment, in view of the current spread of COVID-19 in the whole country.

The decision was aimed at saving the academic session of the students in the prevailing crisis. It also as per the University's annual academic Calendar, according to which semester begins from this month.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum hoped that the students who have been promoted will take greater interest in their academic pursuits, while staying at the home and improving their intellectual skills.

The University will continue to try its best to serve students' interest through Online learning system and other modes of distant education, he added.

