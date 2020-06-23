UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Dispatches Course Books To 170,000 SSC/HSSC Students

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:26 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the process of dispatching textbooks to its students of Matric and Intermediate programmes, who had registered themselves for semester Spring, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the process of dispatching textbooks to its students of Matric and Intermediate programmes, who had registered themselves for semester Spring, 2020.

According to Directorate of Mailing and Admissions, like all other operations in the country, the COVID -19 also affected the services of Pakistan Post however, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor the Directorate of Mailing and Admissions coped up with the situation and completed the process of mailing of books to the students of Spring 2020 semester within due time.

It was being ensured that the students could get the same at the earliest so that they submit their academic assignments within stipulated time-schedule. The Mailing department is working on two shifts, to maintain social distance during the crisis of COVID-19.

As per record of the Directorate 110,000 and 60,000 students Spring 2020 semester of intermediate and matric level programmes have been dispatched their course books at their given residential/ working addresses.

It is to mention here that Allama Iqbal Open University sends textbooks and provides other allied materials to its students. With the completion of this phase, the University has started mailing of books and other allied materials to the students of Bachelor's and B.Ed programmes at their postal addresses.

The university has recently established a computerized Books Tracking System at the main page of the University. Those students who have not received their books so far can track their books by entering roll number and registration number.

