Allama Iqbal Open University Extends Admission Date

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 09:05 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University has extended the date for admissions in matriculation to PhD level till March 5

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University has extended the date for admissions in matriculation to PhD level till March 5.

AIOU Regional Director Saima Irm said here Tuesday the students interested in getting fresh admissions in Matric, FA, Bachelor, Associate Degrees, B.

Ed, BS, Certificate Courses, and Post Graduate Diplomas could apply till March 5 while in ongoing programmes till March 10.

She said that this decision has been taken to facilitate the students so they could continue their education and submit their fees easily. She said that AIOU was continuing the mission of providing quality education at the door step of the people to materialize the dream of an educated society.

She said that imparting quality education was the first priority of the university.

