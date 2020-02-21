UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Extends Admissions' Date Of Matric/FA Till March 3

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:11 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University extends admissions' date of Matric/FA till March 3

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday extended the date of admissions of its Matric and FA programmes till March 3 for Spring 2020 semester, without any late fee charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday extended the date of admissions of its Matric and FA programmes till March 3 for Spring 2020 semester, without any late fee charges.

It aimed at facilitating the aspiring students, particular those from remote regions to bring themselves in the educational net.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the maximum number of people will take benefit of the extension in admissions' date to continue their study, through distance learning system.

The AIOU is taking all possible steps to bring maximum number of people in educational net. While doing so, quality education is being ensured at all level.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the University's main campus, 51-Regional Campuses and more than 100- Coordinating Offices across the country, moreover prospectus and admission forms of all programs could also be obtained from the University's official website www.aiou.edu.pk

