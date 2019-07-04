UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Fixes Friday Last Date For Tutors-registration

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:31 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University fixes Friday last date for tutors-registration

Allama Iqbal Open University announced that that the Friday (July 5) will be the last date for submitting application forms for the tutors' registration

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University announced that that the Friday (July 5) will be the last date for submitting application forms for the tutors' registration.The eligible persons could get them enrolled with the University as a part-time tutors through the prescribed E-registration process before the expiry of the said date.According to Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh, they have received a large number application forms for the tutors' registration.

After the expiry of the date, process of forms' security will be undertaken.

Later, on completion of the security, the University itself will contact the aspiring applicants through email to get their documents verified.According to the announcement, the re-registration is required by the previous tutors as well.

The University through its digital transformation process had created an online portal for the e-registration of the part-time tutors.Those who meet the prescribed qualification and experience could apply for e-registration by visitinghttps://tutor.aiou.edu.pk.

