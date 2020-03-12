Allama Iqbal Open University holds dialogue-series on religious thoughts

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Thursday held an interactive session as a part of its dialogue-series on religious thoughts to enable the young generation to understand and follow the Islamic teaching in their daily life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Thursday held an interactive session as a part of its dialogue-series on religious thoughts to enable the young generation to understand and follow the Islamic teaching in their daily life.

The series titled 'Khutbaat-e-Islamabad' is participated by renowned scholars, researchers and students of Islamic studies.

On Thursday's session, scholars including Javed Ahmed, former Director Iqbal academy Lahore spoke about the confrontation between the historical traditions and the new emerging trends.

The speakers including Professor Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi, Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies underlined the need of keeping high golden principles of islam and the decades' old Islamic traditions for successfully addressing the contemporary socio-economic challenges.

Such discourse and discussion help to construct and disseminate knowledge, relating to Islamic thoughts that are relevant to the present's day society, he added.

He thanked the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum for his support and encouragement for holding dialogue and discussion on the contemporary issues, relating to the welfare of the society, he added.

The event was also the part of series of its activities, being arranged by the AIOU for motivating the youth to follow the teaching of 'Quran and Sunnah' for having a better life.