Allama Iqbal Open University holds M.Phil, PhD examinations from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold final examinations of M.Phil/MS and Ph.D programmes of Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities, and Faculty of Arabic & Islamic Studies for semester Spring 2020 from Monday (10th August).

As per details students will physically appear in these examinations and they will be held at the main campus of the university (Islamabad) only, a press release Friday said.

The Examinations Department has arranged exam hall for Students of Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities at the Academic Complex of the University, while examination of M.Phil/ PhD students of Faculty of Arabic & Islamic Studies will be held at the Committee room (Block 12) of the Faculty of Arabic & Islamic Studies.

As per a notification, students of nine disciplines of Social Sciences and three disciplines of Faculty of Arabic & Islamic Studies will appear in Spring 2020 examinations.

These M.phil and PhD programmes are: M.Phil Iqbaliat, M.Phil urdu, M.Phil Pakistani Languages, M.Phil Mass Communication, M.Phil economics, M.Phil Pakistan Studies, M.Phil library Science, MS Management Sciences, M.

Phil Islamic Studies, M.Phil Sharia, PhD Urdu, and PhD business Administration.

The university has also notified a revised schedule of examinations of BS, MSc, MS/M.Phil and PhD programmes of various Departments of the Faculty of Sciences.

As per the revised schedule final examinations of different levels of programmes of the Department of Chemistry will be conducted with effect from 15 August, while examinations of department of Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Sciences, and Agricultural Sciences will commence from 20th August.

Semester examination of different levels of programmes of Departments of Physics, Biology and Environmental Sciences, Environmental Design, Health and Physical Sciences are already underway since 5th August. These examinations are also held at the main campus of the university.

Date Sheets of M.Phil/ PhD examinations of Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities and Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies have been uploaded at the website of the university (www.aiou.edu.pk). Students can also access the revised schedule of examinations of the Faculty of Sciences at the university's website.