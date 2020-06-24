UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University Issues Students' Guideline For Solving Assessment Papers

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University issues students' guideline for solving assessment papers

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday issued a guideline for its Post-Graduate students (Autumn 2019 semester) for solving 'End-term assessment' papers, that will be uploaded on its Website on June 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday issued a guideline for its Post-Graduate students (Autumn 2019 semester) for solving 'End-term assessment' papers, that will be uploaded on its Website on June 27.

It will be mandatory for the students to send back the solved papers of their relevant courses to the address given on their date sheets, on or before July 20.

According to the Controller Exams, the students of B.Ed (New), BS, M.A, MSc and M.Com programs will ensure solving the papers through their own-hand writing.

The end-term assessment (papers) will be different from traditional procedure of attempting the assignments.

As per the laid down procedure, the students will attempt all four questions and all questions to carry equal marks (25 marks each).

Answers must be concise and relevant. Typed responses will not be entertained. The submissions written in different handwritings will not be accepted. For this purpose, the students' handwriting will be matched with the previous papers/assignments.

The students could use open access educational resources to write their answer in addition to material provided by the University, but they should not forget to refer the source.

They will also to give reference list at the end of each question.

The students are advised to send their answer sheets through registered / courier mail to concerned Regional Office/ Campus. They have to keep the registry /courier receipt for future reference. By-hand submission will not be accepted.

The students will be required to attach 03 "PERTs" with the answer sheets as they have done previously with their assignments. All the "Perts" shall be properly filled and signed by the student. Pert can be downloaded from AIOU website.

The students should send all end-term assessment tests in one envelope to their concerned Region. If they have taken more than one course, they will send all their solved papers in one envelope.

They should use A4 size wider lining paper as answer sheet. On each page of the test, they should write their Roll number and put signatures.

It may be mentioned here that as per the policy formulated keeping in view the current crisis, COVID-19, the exam for the semester is taking place in form of 'End Term Assessment'.

Related Topics

Student Allama Iqbal Open University May June July 2019 All From

Recent Stories

S.Korea's childbirth posts double-digit fall in Ap ..

51 seconds ago

KP Budget-2020-21 people-friendly, tax-free in dif ..

52 seconds ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses virtual graduation of new ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council discuss upcoming sports event ..

1 hour ago

Another coronavirus patient dies in Hangu

55 seconds ago

Russia ready to create global security system: Put ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.