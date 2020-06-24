Allama Iqbal Open University issues students' guideline for solving assessment papers

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday issued a guideline for its Post-Graduate students (Autumn 2019 semester) for solving 'End-term assessment' papers, that will be uploaded on its Website on June 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday issued a guideline for its Post-Graduate students (Autumn 2019 semester) for solving 'End-term assessment' papers, that will be uploaded on its Website on June 27.

It will be mandatory for the students to send back the solved papers of their relevant courses to the address given on their date sheets, on or before July 20.

According to the Controller Exams, the students of B.Ed (New), BS, M.A, MSc and M.Com programs will ensure solving the papers through their own-hand writing.

The end-term assessment (papers) will be different from traditional procedure of attempting the assignments.

As per the laid down procedure, the students will attempt all four questions and all questions to carry equal marks (25 marks each).

Answers must be concise and relevant. Typed responses will not be entertained. The submissions written in different handwritings will not be accepted. For this purpose, the students' handwriting will be matched with the previous papers/assignments.

The students could use open access educational resources to write their answer in addition to material provided by the University, but they should not forget to refer the source.

They will also to give reference list at the end of each question.

The students are advised to send their answer sheets through registered / courier mail to concerned Regional Office/ Campus. They have to keep the registry /courier receipt for future reference. By-hand submission will not be accepted.

The students will be required to attach 03 "PERTs" with the answer sheets as they have done previously with their assignments. All the "Perts" shall be properly filled and signed by the student. Pert can be downloaded from AIOU website.

The students should send all end-term assessment tests in one envelope to their concerned Region. If they have taken more than one course, they will send all their solved papers in one envelope.

They should use A4 size wider lining paper as answer sheet. On each page of the test, they should write their Roll number and put signatures.

It may be mentioned here that as per the policy formulated keeping in view the current crisis, COVID-19, the exam for the semester is taking place in form of 'End Term Assessment'.