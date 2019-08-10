Allama Iqbal Open University joins the nation celebrating Independence Day

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has joined the nation celebrating Independence Day, by putting banners in its vicinity paying tributes to the heroes of freedom movement

In his message to around 1.4 million students of the University, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that they would�actively�take part in the countrys well-being and socio-economic progress.� They should devote their talents and�energy�to realize the objectives of the independent homeland, as was envisaged by great poet and intellectual Dr.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the founder of Pakistan Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he asserted.

The University, he said is actively engaged in providing quality education to the people, so as enabling them to become useful citizens of the country.��The AIOU has launched various academic programs and activities to apprise the young generation about life and achievements of the national heroes.