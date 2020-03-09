UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University Launches Postgraduate Diplomas In 11 Disciplines

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:47 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University launches postgraduate diplomas in 11 disciplines

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched postgraduate diplomas in eleven disciplines that includes Mass Communication and Early Childhood Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched postgraduate diplomas in eleven disciplines that includes Mass Communication and Early Childhood education.

Other disciplines include; Educational Planning and Management, Educational Leadership and Management, Supply Chain Management, Entrepreneurship, Population and Development, Computer Sciences (Through Online), Criminology, Human Resource Management and TEFL.

The interested students could enroll themselves in these programs by April 15, said Director Admission, Mian Muhammad Riaz, on Monday.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the university's regional campuses across the country had set-up special Desk at their premises to help the aspiring applicants in the admission's process.

The diploma programmes had been designed as per the market's needs that also helped to upgrade the professional skill of those people, who already working in the relevant fields, he added.

The students could apply for the admission through Online. Duration of each program was one year, spreading over two semesters (Six-month each).

The eligibility criteria for the enrollment in the proposed programmes could be checked in the university's prospects, or its website adms@aiou.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University April Market

Recent Stories

Journalist Jaffar Memon laid to rest in Larkana

1 minute ago

Italy says lockdown aimed at saving economy from v ..

1 minute ago

Number of People Diagnosed With COVID-19 in Nether ..

1 minute ago

Wall Street's Dow Tumbles More Than 7 Pct Amid Col ..

2 minutes ago

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

1 hour ago

Farooq Qaisar gives puppetry tips at workshop in P ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.