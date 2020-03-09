Allama Iqbal Open University launches postgraduate diplomas in 11 disciplines

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched postgraduate diplomas in eleven disciplines that includes Mass Communication and Early Childhood Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched postgraduate diplomas in eleven disciplines that includes Mass Communication and Early Childhood education.

Other disciplines include; Educational Planning and Management, Educational Leadership and Management, Supply Chain Management, Entrepreneurship, Population and Development, Computer Sciences (Through Online), Criminology, Human Resource Management and TEFL.

The interested students could enroll themselves in these programs by April 15, said Director Admission, Mian Muhammad Riaz, on Monday.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the university's regional campuses across the country had set-up special Desk at their premises to help the aspiring applicants in the admission's process.

The diploma programmes had been designed as per the market's needs that also helped to upgrade the professional skill of those people, who already working in the relevant fields, he added.

The students could apply for the admission through Online. Duration of each program was one year, spreading over two semesters (Six-month each).

The eligibility criteria for the enrollment in the proposed programmes could be checked in the university's prospects, or its website adms@aiou.edu.pk.