Allama Iqbal Open University offers admissions in MA/MSc/M.Ed programmes for the last time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) offers admission in MA, MSc, and MEd programmes for the last time in the current semester, Autumn 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) through a letter has directed all universities of the country to stop offering of two-year masters' programme (MA, MSc and M.Ed).

Hence, the AIOU has principally decided to close MA, M.Sc, and Med programmes after the Autumn 2020 semester. Admission in these programmes are offered for the last time in the current Autumn 2020 Semester.

Admissions are open for face-to-face MSc programmes such as MSc Chemistry, MSc Physics, MSc Microbiology, MSc Statistics, MSc Mathematics, MSc Botany, and MSc Environmental Sciences, while admissions to MA in different disciplines and M.

Ed programmes will be announced through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) on September 1, 2020.

Keeping in view HEC's policy guidelines, university administration has decided not to offer these programs in Spring 2021 Semester, therefore this is the last opportunity for the candidates interested to get admission in MA/MSc programmes at AIOU.

Director Admissions, AIOU, Mian Muhammad Riaz has urged upon the interested candidates to avail this final opportunity and get themselves registered in these programmes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the students who would get admission in the current semester will continue their academic programs in upcoming semesters and university administration would dispatch computerized admission forms to such students.