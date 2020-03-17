UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Offers Four 'Associate Degree Programs' For Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has offered associate degree programs at bachelor level in four disciplines for Overseas Pakistanis living the middle East countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman and Bahrain.

Academic programs include; Associate Degree (General Group), Associate Degree (Commerce), Associate Degree (Mass Communication) and Associate Degree (library Information Sciences group), says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The duration of these programs comprises on 2 years (4-semesters). Eligibility for associate degree programs is intermediate 2nd�division. The interested Pakistanis settled in these countries have been asked to enroll themselves till April 15 through online.

Admission forms and prospectus for these programs could be downloaded from the university's website http://del.

aiou.edu.pk �According to the director admissions, the overseas students' educational facilities are being extended with the cooperation of Pakistani missions and schools abroad.

�The interested Pakistanis may contact the department of the overseas Pakistanis here at the university's main campus on email overseas@aiou.edu.pk�for seeking further information.

In order to get them enrolled, the aspiring students can download admission forms from the university's website. They are required to attach two passport size photographs without attestation, attested photocopy of passport, visa and CNIC.

It may be mentioned here that the AIOU is only institution in the country that try to meet academic needs of the overseas Pakistanis.

