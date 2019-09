Allama Iqbal Open University opens its post-graduates' admissions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has opened its admissions (Autumn 2019) for MA/MSc, Teacher training programs and BS/ BBA (four year-in blended mode)As per an announcement, admission will continue till October 15.

Admissions of continuing students of BA program has also been opened accordingly.The MA-level program includes urdu, Arabic, Islamic Studies and M. Com (Accounting and Finance), while MSc's disciplines are: Economics, Public Nutrition, Pakistan Studies, Administrative sciences and Gender and Women studies.The University has also launched Associate Degree programs in education, Commerce and business.