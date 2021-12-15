UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Open University Ranked In Top 500 World Greenest Campuses

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:33 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been ranked 485th amongst the world's greenest universities by UI's Green Metric world university rankings released the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been ranked 485th amongst the world's greenest universities by UI's Green Metric world university rankings released the other day.

A total of 912 universities from 84 countries participated in the competition.

As compared to previous year's ranking, AIOU has significantly improved its position worldwide by taking practical measures on greening the main campus as well as its 55 regional campuses across the country. Furthermore, AIOU has also taken tangible measures to reduce carbon emissions through efficient energy use, climate change, alternative forms of transport, and waste recycling.

As per the new rankings of UI's GreenMetric, AIOU jumped to 16th position amongst the greenest universities of Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU has gained this position by strictly following the policies of the Government regarding Sustainable Development Goals.

The university is also vigorously pursuing the clean and green Pakistan initiative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

