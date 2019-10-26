Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its exams that were scheduled to take place next week

The University has rescheduled its next week's exams and now it will be started from December 12 to16 at the same examination centers, said a press release received here on Saturday.

The new dates have been set keeping in view the convenience of the students, it added.

The roll number slips, issued earlier, will remain valid. The students have been informed about the changed schedule through SMS's messages, said Controller Examination Sohail Nazir Rana.