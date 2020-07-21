UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University Starts Admissions In Various Academic Programs For Overseas

Allama Iqbal Open University starts admissions in various academic programs for Overseas

Allama Iqbal Open University has begun offering admissions in various academic programs including SSC, HSSC (FA General) and ICom for Pakistanis settled in KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and USA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has begun offering admissions in various academic programs including SSC, HSSC (FA General) and ICom for Pakistanis settled in KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and USA.

They can download prospectus and admission form by clicking at the URLhttps://aiou.edu.pk/overseasdel.asp, a press release sain on Tuesday.

It is mandatory to attach attested copies of certificates/degrees, transcripts, CNIC, Passport and visa. Interested candidates are instructed to paste their latest picture on the admission form. Admission form without the picture would not be entertained.

The procedure for the submission of admission form and fee is given in the prospectus.

Open University is the only Pakistani university offering admission facilities to Pakistanis settled in the middle East countries for the past many years. Prof. Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, is hopeful that overseas Pakistanis would fully utilize this facility. For further information regarding admission process, Directorate of Regional Services (OverseasSection) Block 2, AIOU may be contacted directly or through the telephone numbers +92519250175, +92519057165.

