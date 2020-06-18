Allama Iqbal Open University takes steps to provide quality education through technology enabled services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would adopt the technology enabled services for provision of quality education by producing quality contents, which will be disseminated through the University's learning management system (Aaghi LMS portal) to its students across the country, during their course workshops and tutorials.

This was stated by the University's Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum while presiding over a meeting of the AIOU's Principal Officers and Academic Heads held here at the main Campus on Thursday.

He said that the Covid 19 pandemic is a challenge as well as an opportunity for adoption of the new educational technology which other countries have already adopted. He urged upon the university teachers to produce quality content for their students.

The AIOU has earlier decided to hold the Post-Graduate-level workshops for semester Spring 2020, by using the new technology, in view of the ongoing crisis of COVID-19.

The University will strengthen the role of its academicians, resource persons and tutors for providing best possible education to its students across the country, through Learning Management System.

Aaghee LMS Portal has been launched for this purpose.

The meeting discussed in detail the Modus Operandi and Road's map for holding the workshops from next month.

According to Director Admission, the University has activated Learning Management system for the online learning interaction with their students across the country.

All the enrolled students for the semester were being informed about the Log-in password, through SMS. The relevant information about the LMS has also been provided at the University's Website.

As per the new arrangements, the students will be required to upload their academic assignment on the Aaghi portal.

However, the University will hold academic workshop as per old traditional practices for the students of the far-flung regions.

The Online academic arrangements have been made in line with the government's policy and the instructions of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Meanwhile, the AIOU is also in process of digitalizing its entire management system including admission, examination, finance and academic activities, in line with the vision and the initiatives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

The decision of holding Online learning practices is also in accordance with concept of new learning platform or 21st century Virtual classroom that is supported with text, voice and video for interaction between tutor and students. At the outset, the meeting offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul Regional Director Peshawar, Dr. Dawood Khattak who passed away the other day.