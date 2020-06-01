Allama Iqbal Open University to conducted workshops online

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) decided to conduct its pending workshops online in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) decided to conduct its pending workshops online in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman of regional directorate AIOU said on Monday that all workshops pending for semester spring would be held online instead of any educational institute.

However, no decision has so far been taken for workshops of Autumn semester.

He said the AIOU had also extended last date for admission to June 5 and candidates could send their admission forms through post office because regional offices of the university would remain closed due to coronavirus lockdown.