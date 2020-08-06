Allama Iqbal Open University to declare Autumn 2020 result on the basis of ETA

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to declare result of Autumn 2020 semester on the basis of "End Term Assessment" (ETA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to declare result of Autumn 2020 semester on the basis of "End Term Assessment" (ETA).

According to a notification issued by the Registrar's Department on Thursday, in the wake of COVID-19 the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued some guidelines for final examinations of higher education institutions of the country.

Keeping in view these guidelines, Vice Chancellor of the AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum has approved End Term Assessment as substitute of final examination for Autumn 2020 semester.

Result of B. Ed (new and equivalent), BS (Open and Distance Learning mode), Postgraduate diplomas, MA, M.Sc, M. Com, MBA and other equivalent programmes (Open and Distance Learning mode)/ blended mode (16 years of education) of the said semester will be declared on the basis of End Term Assessment, the notification writes.