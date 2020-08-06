UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University To Declare Autumn 2020 Result On The Basis Of ETA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:44 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University to declare Autumn 2020 result on the basis of ETA

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to declare result of Autumn 2020 semester on the basis of "End Term Assessment" (ETA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to declare result of Autumn 2020 semester on the basis of "End Term Assessment" (ETA).

According to a notification issued by the Registrar's Department on Thursday, in the wake of COVID-19 the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued some guidelines for final examinations of higher education institutions of the country.

Keeping in view these guidelines, Vice Chancellor of the AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum has approved End Term Assessment as substitute of final examination for Autumn 2020 semester.

Result of B. Ed (new and equivalent), BS (Open and Distance Learning mode), Postgraduate diplomas, MA, M.Sc, M. Com, MBA and other equivalent programmes (Open and Distance Learning mode)/ blended mode (16 years of education) of the said semester will be declared on the basis of End Term Assessment, the notification writes.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University HEC 2020

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

1 second ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

11 seconds ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

9 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

19 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

30 minutes ago

DC visits THQ hospital to inspect facilities

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.