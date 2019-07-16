Allama Iqbal Open University to embrace digitization for improving learning environment

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to embrace digitization to strengthen its regional offices and study centers across the country to provide best academic facilities and learning environment to its students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Allama Iqbal Open University AIOU ) has decided to embrace digitization to strengthen its regional offices and study centers across the country to provide best academic facilities and learning environment to its students.

The university at its regional directors' conference, held here on Tuesday through video conferencing, resolved to gradually shift its operation from manual to automation system for streamlining the students' related services and improving quality of education.

The conference, presided by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum , was arranged by the AIOU's Directorate of regional services, said a press release issued here.

The conference was aimed at taking necessary steps to facilitate the students in the autumn, 2019 admissions that started on July 15. The conference during its day-long interactive session took a number of decisions for revamping and restructuring of the regional offices.

The Vice Chancellor announced that the technology would be a steering-force behind all the University's operation. The AIOU had started working on a 15-month road-map for bringing automation at all levels.

He assured that the technology-based operation would be students' friendly. It would also help address certain apprehensions about of the working of this mega educational institution.

He hoped that the regional directors would make all out efforts to improve the AIOU's credibility and reputation.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum said zero tolerance for any sort corruption or wrong-doing would be adopted to discourage the menace of corruption.

He advised them to strictly follow the academic Calendar so that all the process, including mailing of books and examination could take place in time.

The Vice Chancellor said the AIOU's regional offices were their backbone and providing best efficient services to the masses through distance learning system.

The regional offices would be facilitated and empowered to meet the needs of the students on fast track-basis, he added.

The conference discussed various proposals to improve the administrative and financial matters of the university.

It was decided that the aspiring applicants would be facilitated to get them enrolled in the on-admission, which would continue till September 4 for Matric and intermediate and August 19 for BS, M. Phil and PhD programs.

The regional Directors thanked the Vice Chancellor for the steps he had taken for the welfare of the employees and academic staff during the last eight months.

Earlier, Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh highlighted the objectives of the conferences as well as performance and achievements of the regional offices. He also spoke about the new initiatives and the priorities of the University for its future development.