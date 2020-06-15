UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University To Hold Academic Workshops Online In View Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:25 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University to hold academic workshops Online in view of COVID-19

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to hold academic workshops (semester Spring 2020) at Post-Graduate-level through the use of new technology, in view of prevailing crisis (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to hold academic workshops (semester Spring 2020) at Post-Graduate-level through the use of new technology, in view of prevailing crisis (COVID-19).

According to Director Admissions, the University has activated Learning Management System, by launching 'Aaghi LMS Portal'.

Through this Portal, the teachers of the University's main Campus will hold Online learning interaction with their students across the country.

For this purpose, all the enrolled students for the semester were being informed about the Log-in password, through SMS. The relevant information about the LMS has also been provided at the University's Website.

As per the new arrangements, the students will be required to upload their academic assignment on the Aaghi portal.

However, the University will hold academic workshop as per the old traditional practices for the students of the far-flung regions.

The Online academic arrangements have been made in line with the government's policy and the instructions of the Higher education Commission (HEC).

Meanwhile, the AIOU is also in process of digitalizing its entire management system including admission, examination, finance and academic activities, in line with the vision and the initiatives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

The decision of holding Online learning practices is also in accordance with concept of new learning platform or 21st century Virtual classroom that is supported with text, voice and video for interaction between tutor and students.

