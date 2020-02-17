UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University To Hold Tuesday Int'l Moot On Quality Education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The 5th international conferences on 'Research and practices in Education will be held here on Tuesday arranged by the Faculty of Education, Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad.

The conference will deliberate upon 'Relevance and Quality' in education with special to Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4). Eminent educationists from home and abroad will attend the event.

The main speakers of conference include eminent speakers: Prof. Dr. Kiichi Oyasu from Tokyo Healthcare University who will deliver a keynote speech on topic, "Role of Community Based Learning". Ms. Punramol Sutthirit from Ministry of Education, Thailand will be another keynote speaker, who will share with the participants her expertise and experience in the field Literacy and Non-Formal Education.

According to the conference Convener Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the national keynote speakers include: Prof.

Dr. Cusrow J. Dubash, Chief Academic Officer Lampro Mellon will deliver a keynote speech on "From Bricks to Clicks.

The Evolution of E Education and Prof. Taj Haider, Member of Senate will deliver a keynote speech on "Relevance of Curriculum", he added.

The conference will provide a platform for researchers and practitioners to share evidence-based findings and results of various interventions.

It will help to work out a plan of collaborative efforts of policymakers, institutional leadership, industry and the local community for maintaining relevance and enhancing the quality of education.

The main objective of the conference is to bring together the eminent researchers and practitioners to share their work and highlight the indicators of relevance and quality in education.

The conference will also explore the way forward for implementing the improvements to be suggested by the scholars and practitioners.

