Allama Iqbal Open University to open its first phase admissions from Jan 15

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will open its first phase admissions for the semester Spring, 2020 from January 15 across the country

Academic programs to be offered in the first phase included: Matric, F.A. MS/M.Phil, PhD and BS (face-to-face), a press release said on Wednesday.

As per instruction and vision of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, holding of admissions for each semester in two phases was started from the last semester.

The new system made the process more efficient and facilitated its over 1.4 million students around the country. It was also aimed at streamlining the academic sessions for timely mailing of books and conducting examination.

The applications for the admissions Matric, FA programs will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will be received till February 14.

As per new schedule, admissions of BA/BS/B.Ed/MA and M.Sc programs will take place from March 1 and would be continued till April 15.Prospectus sale points will be set up at the University main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.Special students facilitation Centre will be set up at the Universitys 49 regional offices to guide and help the aspiring students.