Allama Iqbal Open University to promote digital transformation through cooperative partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will enter into cooperative partnership with the world leading software company, the Oracle Corporation, USA to promote and strengthen its digital transformation system.

The two sides are scheduled to sign an agreement to this effect here on Wednesday, said a press release on Tuesday.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Oracle Corporation will provide three systems that are Oracle PeopleSoft Campus management system, enterprise resource planning system and enterprise planning and budgeting.

The AIOU will formally incorporate these three systems in its operation and e-governance, following the signing of the agreement, said Tanwir Ahmed, head of Digital Transformation Project Management Office.

The cooperative arrangement with the World's leading organizations is the part of University's new initiatives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum to digitalize its academic and management network in order to provide best possible services to its 1.4 million students across the country.

The introduction of the 'state-of-the art technology' will also help to bring about quality and transparency in the University's overall working.

The AIOU has planned to switch over to digital automaton system by next semester (Autumn 2020) so as to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of its operational network at various levels.

The digital transformation, taking advantage of new technology was a big challenge, that was being achieved smoothly through a gradual process, by putting in place a strong and cost-effective IT's system and providing required training to the staff members.