UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University To Promote Digital Transformation Through Cooperative Partnership

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:27 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University to promote digital transformation through cooperative partnership

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will enter into cooperative partnership with the world leading software company, the Oracle Corporation, USA to promote and strengthen its digital transformation system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will enter into cooperative partnership with the world leading software company, the Oracle Corporation, USA to promote and strengthen its digital transformation system.

The two sides are scheduled to sign an agreement to this effect here on Wednesday, said a press release on Tuesday.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Oracle Corporation will provide three systems that are Oracle PeopleSoft Campus management system, enterprise resource planning system and enterprise planning and budgeting.

The AIOU will formally incorporate these three systems in its operation and e-governance, following the signing of the agreement, said Tanwir Ahmed, head of Digital Transformation Project Management Office.

The cooperative arrangement with the World's leading organizations is the part of University's new initiatives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum to digitalize its academic and management network in order to provide best possible services to its 1.4 million students across the country.

The introduction of the 'state-of-the art technology' will also help to bring about quality and transparency in the University's overall working.

The AIOU has planned to switch over to digital automaton system by next semester (Autumn 2020) so as to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of its operational network at various levels.

The digital transformation, taking advantage of new technology was a big challenge, that was being achieved smoothly through a gradual process, by putting in place a strong and cost-effective IT's system and providing required training to the staff members.

Related Topics

USA World Technology Company Enterprise Allama Iqbal Open University 2020 Agreement Best Million

Recent Stories

AED204.86 bn worth of 4.232 mln cheques handled by ..

16 seconds ago

Diligent testing reveals 15 new COVID-19 cases, in ..

30 minutes ago

5 more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

30 minutes ago

HSATI greets Hindu community on festival of Holi

2 minutes ago

NEST to launch scholarship programme for nursing s ..

2 minutes ago

"Haq Haqdar Tak" program launches signature campai ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.