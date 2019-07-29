Allama Iqbal Open University to provide free education to Matric-students from Baluchistan

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would provide free education to the Matric-level students from Balochistan along with those who could not carry on their education due to financial constraints

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia ul Qayyum while addressing notables, University's tutors and regional coordinators at Ziarat, Balochistan, said a statement received here Monday.

VC said the university will set up its Model City Center in Ziarat to upgrade the educational facilities for the local students in the province. It could also launch technical and vocational courses for youth to enable them to earn their livelihood through a respectable mean in society.

He assured that the underprivileged class will be given fee concession under university's various scholarship schemes.

Zial ul Qayyum urged the local community to help get enrolled maximum number of people with the university during its ongoing admissions that will continue till September 4.

AIOU was actively engaged in promoting literacy in the country's less developed regions through its special academic projects under distance learning system. It was already providing free education to the drop-out girls at various places with the help of some foreign-funded institutions like Plan International.

He noted that there were high number of drop-out children in Baluchistan that could be brought in the educational net through distance learning system.

Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the initiatives being taken for expanding the educational net and strengthening their regional offices in the country.