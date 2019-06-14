Allama Iqbal Open University to receive applications for part-time tutors till June 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Thursday said it would receive applications for part-time tutors till June 17, to register maximum teachers on its newly launched "Aaghee" web portal.

The university has initiated the registration process a month ago and invited the applications from well qualified and experienced part-time Tutors to enhance the standard of education in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) environment, the official sources told APP on Thursday. The existing tutors of AIOU could also apply through online portal with the prescribed fee, they added.

According to the details shared by the sources, the applicants had to sign-up on the portal and fill-in the required information for registration in the first step of enrollment.

On the registration of the account, the candidate would be able to create a profile by providing personal information and other details including address, education and experience etcetera.

As the second step, the fee challan amounting to Rs1000 could then could be dowloaded.

The candidate could deposit fee at any branch of Muslim Commercial Bank after 48 hours of downloading challan.The aspirant would provide the fee details on this portal. Later, the candidate may proceed to select the courses, he/she was qualified for and complete his registration process.

The sources said only those courses would appear which were related to candidate's educational qualification area.

They said the application status would be updated from 'Pending to Submitted' after receiving the verification from the bank about the payment of fee.

The aspirants' documents were not required at this stage, they added.

The sources said the short-listed candidates would be contacted through SMS and email to submit their testimonials, adding that the applicants were requested to provide fee details on portal and keep the fee deposit slips with them.

The interested candidates can apply for Tutor e-registration online by visiting the following link: https://tutor.aiou.edu.pk/\395