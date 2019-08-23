Allama Iqbal Open University to support establish STEM schools

(@imziishan)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will extend necessary academic support to the government for establishing STEM (comprising Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) schools through its 49 regional offices across the country

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said while addressing the opening sessions of the 20th International Pure Math Conference held here.

He said, AIOU had already laid special focus on science education. Recently, it had launched Face-to-face academic programs in science education at the level of BSc and MSc.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Science and Technology was the chief guest on the occasion, who expressed the governments resolve to promote science education in the country through innovative approach.

Highlighting the policy of the government in popularizing science education, the minister announced that the STEM schools would be established in all the districts of the country.

While describing the roadmap for the implementation of the STEM project, the minister said that initially seven reputed universities of Pakistan would be included in the Project to impart STEM education to the students ranging from grade 6 to grade 10.

The minister hoped that the three-day conference will provide a stimulating opportunity to meet experts from various countries in a variety of branches of mathematics.

He assured his support in implementing the recommendations of the conference, that was attended by scholars and mathematicians from home and abroad.

The inaugural session was addressed by Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, President Pakistan Mathematics Society and Former Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The International Pure Mathematics Conference(IPMC) Series was regular activity which PakMS supports. The series had been providing incentive, impetus, opportunity for improvement, opportunity for compatibility, opportunity for knowing the trends in mathematical research.

Prof Mushtaq, PakMS said that PCST had rated PakMS as one of the 10 most active NGOs in S&T amongst 179 such organizations.

He said countries are respected on the basis of their contributions in Science and Technology for humanity.

He said that we should establish R&D linkages between our universities and industries, adding Ministry of Science & Technology could play an important role here.