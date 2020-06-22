UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University To Upload 'End-term Assessment' Papers At Website On June 27

Allama Iqbal Open University to upload 'End-term assessment' papers at website on June 27

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday announced that it will upload its 'End-term assessment' papers' for Post-Graduate programs (semester autumn 2019) on June 27 as a part of its new exam policy in wake of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday announced that it will upload its 'End-term assessment' papers' for Post-Graduate programs (semester autumn 2019) on June 27 as a part of its new exam policy in wake of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 'End term questions papers' will also be sent to enrolled students by post at their given addresses.

It will be mandatory for the students to send back the solved papers of their relevant courses to their concerned regional office by July 20, said Controller Exams Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad khan.

The Post-Graduate programs include courses relating to B.Ed (New), BS, M.A, MSc and M.Com.

As per the policy formulated keeping in view the current crisis, COVID-19, the exam for the semester is taking place in form of 'End Term Assessment'.

The students will solve questions through their own hand-writing from their home. Their own handwriting will be verified by matching it with their previous assignments or papers.

If copying or plagiarism was found in their contents, the students will liable to face an Unfair means case (UMC).

The students will be required to send solved copy of the questions in an envelope to their respective regional office, through registered post or courier service.

Answer copy, if received after the expiry date will not be accepted. By hand delivery is also not allowed.

For further information to this regard, the students could approach their concerned regional office or visit the University's website, the announcement added.

