UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University Uploads Confirmed Admissions (Spring-2020) On Its Website

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 04:16 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University uploads confirmed admissions (Spring-2020) on its website

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded the confirmed admissions in Matric and Intermediate programs (Spring-2020) on its official Website, it was stated here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded the confirmed admissions in Matric and Intermediate programs (Spring-2020) on its official Website, it was stated here on Friday.

Most of the admission process has been completed. By June 19, the entire cases of the confirmed admissions in respect of these two programs would be placed at the website for the students' information. "We have also informed the students by SMS", said Director Admissions Mian Muhammad Riaz.

The process of uploading the confirmed admissions of post-graduate programs has also been started, and hopefully it will completed by first week of next month.

The students were being facilitated to get ensured their admissions in Spring 2020, in accordance with the directions of the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, he added.

The data of incomplete admission has also been placed on the website. The nature of objection can be checked from the linkhttp://adms.aiou.edu.pk/objections/ssearch.php.

Those students who could not find information in admission confirmation or objectionable forms sections have been advised to immediately send duplicate admission form to Directorate of Admissions, The duplicate admission form can be downloaded from the university website.

The process of mailing books and other allied material to the enrolled students has already been started, the Director Admissions said.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University June SMS 2020 From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces reopening of swimmi ..

44 minutes ago

Palestinian officials criticize Trump's decision t ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Follows Proceedings in Netherlands Over Own ..

1 minute ago

'Tourism related to historical places can't be sep ..

1 minute ago

Terrorist killed in encounter with Counter Terrori ..

6 minutes ago

Iran reports 2,369 new COVID-19 cases, 182,545 in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.