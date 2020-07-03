UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University Uploads Merit Lists Of Spring 2020 Admissions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:09 AM

Allama Iqbal Open University uploads merit lists of Spring 2020 admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University uploaded admission lists of successful candidates in merit-based masters level programmes offered in second phase of semester Spring 2020 admissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Allama Iqbal Open University uploaded admission lists of successful candidates in merit-based masters level programmes offered in second phase of semester Spring 2020 admissions.

According to Director Admissions, besides uploading the merit lists at the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) the successful candidates have also been informed through letters dispatched at their postal addresses.

He added that last date for fee deposit is July 10. He advised the desiring students to download fee challan from the university website and deposit the fee in branches of Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank Limited, United Bank Limited and First Women Bank Limited.

The director said that students from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir areas could also deposit their fee in National Bank of Pakistan.

Those candidates who have not received intimation letter about admission so far or whose names are not in the merit list of their respective subject can inquire about the status of their admission by calling on phone numbers 051-9057422 and 051-9250043.

He said that the merit lists of MSc Mass Communication, Environmental Design and Forestry Extension have been finalized.

Related Topics

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University July National Bank Of Pakistan 2020 Muslim Commercial Bank United Bank Limited Allied Bank Limited First Women Bank Limited From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

26 minutes ago

Hope Probe: Arab ambition to reach Mars

1 hour ago

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.